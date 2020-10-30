Birmingham bar owner to close business on election day, staff to serve as poll workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One bar owner in Birmingham is closing her business on election day and she and her staff are working as poll workers.

Riley Hightower, the owner of The Lumbar in the Pepper Place area, said she was inspired to do this by her employees.

“As time has gone on over the last few months, everything that’s happened this year and over this political season, I’ve really started to understand how important it is for everybody to actually take action,” Hightower said.

Hightower said this was an idea discussed with her team, she said this will give her staff a chance to participate in the election season.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing and is now getting her Ph.D. in biomedical neuroscience.

As a medical student, she knows most poll workers are older and are concerned about getting COVID-19.

“The average poll worker is 40 years my senior and a lot of people in that age range are at high risk in terms of covid-19,” she said.

The League of Women Voters says the more people working the polls the quicker the lines will move on election day.

LATEST POSTS