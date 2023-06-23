BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has been awarded a multi-million-dollar grant from the United States Department of Transportation.

Over $21 million will go toward the development of the Birmingham Urban Trail and Multimodal Corridor. The 2.5-mile trail will revitalize and connect people to the Smithfield neighborhood, the west side of Birmingham and the civil rights district.

“It really helps with the full plan and focus we have to help transform the west side of Birmingham and make it more connective to with the downtown areas,” Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander said.

Alexander says this trail will also educate residents on the history of Birmingham.

“This will help to improve the perception of what Birmingham is and what Birmingham isn’t and give us an opportunity to get out start walking live a little bit get healthier but learn some of our history as well,” Alexander said.

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell says this will also help attract more businesses to the Magic City.

“I think that so many industries are looking for downtown areas that are walkable, livable and bikeable as an access to recruitment,” Sewell said.

Congress has dedicated nearly $12 billion to fund projects that have a significant or regional impact.