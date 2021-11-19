Birmingham authorities on alert as 9 children have been shot in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – After 6-year-old Carlos Moore was shot Thursday night off Avondale Street, nine children have been victims of gun violence in 2021; three have been shot in the month of November alone.

The news of Thursday’s shooting has groups like the Birmingham Housing Authority in disbelief and wanting to know why this is becoming a problem in the city.

“You know, the Housing Authority donated to Crime Stoppers $25,000, along with others, for crimes against young people. The crimes are still unsolved. The money is just not enough, either. It must not be,” CEO David Northern Sr. said.

Some of the cases involving children still have no arrests, including the person who shot and killed two-year-old Major Turner. Turner would have been 3 on November 19.

“People are still getting shot. Major Turner’s shooter is still out there somewhere. And now we got another kid shot. While we have one in the hospital now still fighting for her life. It’s really disheartening,” Northern Sr. said.

And while there have been efforts made to curb the violence, pastors like Dr. Michael Wesley Sr. believes they can do more than offer higher reward money.

“No. And I still think it has to be more. We gotta get the message deeper into the homes,” Dr. Wesley Sr. said. “Education on gun safety. The idea of even putting guns away, not even having them at all.”

If anyone has any information regarding these unsolved cases, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.