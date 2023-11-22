BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The holidays oftentimes shed light on hunger in communities across the country, especially as many prepare for Thursday’s Thanksgiving feasts.

On Wednesday, volunteers with Birmingham’s biggest sports teams came together to make sure many in the community will have food on their plate this Thanksgiving.

Birmingham’s Stallions, Bulls, Barons, Legion and Squadron took a break from competing and delivered a truckload of food to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

The teams have partnered up and have been collecting food donations since Nov. 14 to combat hunger as a part of their BHM 5 food drive.

“I think that the collected power of all the different sports teams to be able to collect and be a resource and collect different food over the last week has been impactful hopefully, and hopefully, it’s going to be something that helps so many families and individuals for a few weeks,” Birmingham Barons General Manager Jonathan Nelson said.

Volunteers unloaded bags filled with items like canned goods, rice and cereal donated to the food bank.

Birmingham Stallion’s cheerleader Zoe Champion says it was important for her to give back this Thanksgiving.

“I go to UAB, so supporting my city and Birmingham and anybody who might need something this Thanksgiving or anytime is close to my heart,” Champion said. “It always makes you feel better when you help somebody else. There is nothing like that self-gratification of being able to make somebody’s day even if you don’t know you made their day.”

With the Christmas Holiday season approaching, the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama says there will be more opportunities to give back and volunteer.