BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An exhibition for a Birmingham artist is being showcased at a Birmingham Public Library until the end of July.

Leon Miller Jr. is a self-taught artist who has created 425 paintings over a period of two years. Over 30 of Miller’s works of art are on display at the Birmingham Central Library through July 31, all of which are for sale.

Miller, 65, taught himself how to paint by watching videos online. He took up painting as a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic while looking for fun ways to pass his time.

According to BPL, Miller’s art exhibit is described as a “creative landscape that will transport you to another location.”

