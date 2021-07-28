Birmingham artist says replacement of burned mural coming soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Birmingham’s Morris Avenue, a mural asks passersby to write in chalk what they’d like to do before they die. After two years garnering answers, it caught fire Monday.

“I was shocked,” Marcus Fetch, the mural’s artist, said. “I never would have thought a fire would ruin one of my mural projects.”

A photo of the original mural prior to the fire Monday.

Only days ago, the mural stood with the goals of all those who have passed by. Including those with big dreams, little dreams and everything in between.

“When we first put the wall up, the wall filled up in a week – it was great,” Fetch said. “We reset the wall multiple times so new people could fill in their answers, and it’s just been a community favorite, people liked it and made people think what they want out of their lives before they die.”

Above the bridge and the mural, the Kelly Hotel has been under construction. Over time, cardboard and other debris piled up in front of the wall.

“It’s disappointing that all that trash was piled up in front of that wall for that period of time, and it finally lit on fire.”

Fetch said that’s not the end of murals in that space. He said he’s brainstorming for that new idea now.

In the next month or two we’ll be getting out there and figuring out a way to fix it up.

If you’d like to keep up with the mural and the rest of Fetch’s work, you can follow his COLOR BHAM Facebook page.