BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Oil Painters of America (OPA) is hosting its eastern regional juried exhibition of traditional oils in Birmingham this month and they are inviting everyone to come out, enjoy the art and make a purchase.

The exhibition will be hosted by the Beverly McNeil Gallery in Birmingham, now through October 14, and will be open for viewing and purchase during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“They are all available for sale,” said Brittany Barnes, director at the Beverly McNeil Gallery. “There is no (entry) fee. We are in the lakeview district, so are free to wander in, anytime you’d like.”

Artists, collectors and art enthusiasts will find an exceptional collection of traditional oil paintings representative of the high quality of work being produced by the nationally acclaimed group of oil painters in this exhibition.

“The quality of the art is just exceptional. People come from all over the southeast to see it,” said Beverly McNeil, owner of the gallery. “And there is a huge variety of different subject matters, and it just gives people a chance to see the top of the top. And we are just thrilled that we have been asked to host.”

OPA’s membership comprises over 35 hundred artists from across North america.

Over the years, OPA’s exhibitions have garnered a reputation for presenting premier art shows throughout the country, receiving over 1,000 submissions for consideration in their regional exhibitions. Of those entries, about 100 artists have been selected to be a part of this exhibition.

The total awards will be just over $25,000 in cash and merchandise.

For more information, visit the gallery’s website here.