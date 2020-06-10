Birmingham area summer camps taking extra precaution during COVID-19 pandemic as they reopen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A lot is changing this summer due to COVID-19, including the way summer camps are held.

The Birmingham Zoo is having their zoo camp, but at a reduced capacity. Roger Torbert, vice president of education at the zoo, said each camp group will be separated and won’t interact with the other camps to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Kids will go through a drive-thru drop off and be temperature and health checked. They will be required to wear a mask in the classroom and outside if they can’t socially distance.

Torbert said the future of this summer’s camp was uncertain for a while but are happy they could make it work.

“We have quite a following and it actually hurt to have to limit the number because we knew the guest really appreciated zoo camp and I think we owed it to community. Everyone has wanted some kind of normalcy and summer camps is a time to be out and about and people are tired of virtual programming,” Torbert said.

The Levite Jewish Community Center just started their pre-camp session for members and the official start of summer camp is next Monday.

Tina Weldon, camp director for the LJCC, said kids are going to spend a lot of time outdoors and at the pool, and they’re following every CDC guideline because safety is the most important.

“This is my fifth year being a camp director and I have never been so stressed as I have been planning for the safety of these campers and my counselors, my staff. Basically, I had to rework everything. When campers arrived they cannot get out of their car. They have to roll down their window with a face mask, we have to take their temperature, we have to give them hand sanitizer before they can enter building, and they have to enter with their mask on. I never would have thought we would have a day where we would have a camp with a mask but we’re making it work. It’s a challenge but I think the campers get it,” Weldon said.

Weldon said there will be groups no bigger than 15 and the campers will be with the same counselors each week.

The LJCC is still taking campers but said to call fast as spaces are limited.

