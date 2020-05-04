Birmingham area summer camps face hard decisions on whether or not to stay open due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — A lot of summer camps in Central Alabama are having to decide whether summer camp will happen or not.

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham President Dan Pile said camp is happening but they’re already changing the programs.

“Summer camp is going to be an interesting proposition. We’re actually looking at plans to reorient all of our programs and make it much more of an educational and enrichment model rather than a camp setting. The standard camp require a lot of activity, a lot of group work which causes challenges for social distancing with children so we’re doing a lot of work to reorient it,” Pile said.

Pile said a lot of parents who work full-time rely on summer camp as a form of child care, so they don’t want to cancel summer camp all together, but adapt to the new changes and make it safer.

He also said even if social distancing relaxes by summer time, they will not.

“Social distancing might have laxed but that doesn’t mean we will. Frankly, we’re going to make sure public health is number one priority. For example, we will not be transporting children. You cannot keep kids safe on a bus and in that confined space so public health will our number one priority. Yes, parents will drop children off. We’ll be carefully staging that in a one-on-one setting, so we’re getting aggressive on developing protocals and a standard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Camp Straight Street in Hoover, which is a nine-week day camp has already canceled the first two weeks of June.

Camp Director Jonathan Owen said that on average, they see 400 to 500 kids a week on campus and they already know that is going to be a challenge if social distancing is still being enforced.

“It’s frustrating and its hard. To be honest, our biggest commitment every summer and our concern is for safety of our kids and safety of our staff. It’s more than just giving the kids an incredible summer which is what we’re committed to. If we can’t commit their safety then we have no business to actually to have a camp and run a program,” Owen said.

Owen said they are already refunding families who want to pull out now, and trying to hang on for the families who rely on them for child care. He said they decided not to cancel camp altogether, in hopes that things will change by midsummer.

“We would hate to cancel camp and have four weeks left and then be able to do camp and now we’ve already canceled it. I don’t know if we’ll actually be able to have camp at all so we’re trying to make decisions on a month buffer about when we have camp and don’t have camp,” he said.

Other camps like the Zoo Camp at the Birmingham Zoo are making some cancellations. Zoo officials said the first two weeks of camp have been canceled and are monitoring the situation very closely.

Camp Indian Springs in Shelby County has canceled camp for the whole summer.

