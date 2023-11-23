BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Stores around the Birmingham area will open earlier than normal on Black Friday.

Bath and Body Works in The Summit will open at 5 a.m. Stores like Ulta Beauty and Lululemon at The Summit will be available to customers at 6 a.m., and establishments including Belk and Nike will follow suit an hour later. Other places will open at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and you can find a complete list of when stores will be operating within The Summit here.

The Shops of Grand River is set to open its doors at 6 a.m. Stores in The Shops of Grand River include Adidas, Banana Republic, H&M, Levi’s, Old Navy Outlet and Polo Ralph Lauren.

The Riverchase Galleria will open at 9 a.m., though individual store and restaurant hours could vary. Those with questions about what when specific stores will open at Riverchase Galleria are asked to contact the tenant directly.