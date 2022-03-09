BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the World Games 2022 just four months away, some families have the opportunity to rent out their home for additional income.

With hotels expected to be busy this summer, short term rentals are also likely to be in demand when so many visitors come to town.

“We do already have people booking, but you’ve got people that are coming in, coaches that are going to be coming in ahead of time, families that are going to be coming in ahead of time so we have people not only booking for the week of but two weeks before,” said Kristin Rodgers-Payton, with Game on BNB.

Game on BNB started last year with just one short term rental and has grown from there.

“Number 2 opened and then number 3 opened and number 4 opened and here we are like a year later and I think we are at 20,” said Jordan Masaeid-Hosey, who is CEO of Game on BNB.

Masaeid-Hosey, Rodgers-Payton, and Ashley Cagle’s company rents short term properties in the Birmingham area. They also offer consulting for families looking to get into the short term rental business. There is a lot to consider, they said.

“Please make sure you are doing your homework. that you are doing the proper steps in place to run this as a business, not just a hobby; and making sure your neighbors, your property, and yourself are protected,” said Masaeid-Hosey.

Examples of investments include security upgrades like exterior cameras and locks for storage and personal items. Game on BNB said it is critical to make sure the rental property has a minimal impact on current residents.

The team also talked about the importance of making sure there are plenty of amenities for guests.

“Making sure there are quality linens. You don’t want them to be destroyed. Towels, things like that you want to make sure you have good quality products,” said Rodgers-Payton.

Rodgers-Payton said families still have time to get a property ready before bookings heat up soon.

While there is an opportunity to make money, there are also plenty of local rules and ordinances regarding short term rentals that depend on where you live.

“Ensure all of your legalities are checked, meaning your municipality is OK, your homeowners association is OK, that you are collecting the property taxes and that you have the proper licenses and the proper insurances,” said Masaeid-Hosey.

Some cities only allow short term rentals for time periods greater than 30 days. Other areas provide exceptions for owner occupied dwellings.

“If you are owner-occupied, which means you live in it 99 percent of the time and you are just renting it out for a week for the games, most cities are going to be ok with that because you have homeowner’s rights,” said Rodgers-Payton.

For people who are interested in renting out a second home or property, there are often more requirements.

“Then you fall into some other categories and you have to have your business license, you have to pay the lodging taxes. There’s a lot more to it, said Rodgers-Payton.

If you’d like to learn more about what it takes to get started renting out your home, or for short term options, you can visit Game On BNB here.

There are also other national platforms like Airbnb and VRBO.