Birmingham area family returns from graduation to find home on fire

GRAYSON VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Center Point Fire Chief Gene Coleman said a home in the Grayson Valley community has been significantly damaged following a house fire on Creely Drive.

Dispatch received a call at 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning from a UPS driver in the area. Firefighters quickly contained the fire and there were no people in the house at the time. There were no reported injuries.

The homeowners were at their daughter’s graduation when someone came running up to their ring doorbell. It’s how they found out their home was in flames.



Tune in at ten for my report. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/VESKqaw9Ls — Malique (@MaliqueRankin) May 25, 2021

The family found out their home was in flames from a ring doorbell notification. A neighbor came to make sure no one was in the home as first responders were pulling up.

Coleman said while firefighters were on the scene, the family members showed up after attending their daughter’s graduation ceremony at Clay-Chalkville High School.

“I rushed over to the house, and when I got there, I saw we barely had a house,” said Daniel Moore, the homeowner.

Moore said as soon as he could, he drove back to his daughter’s graduation, making sure not to miss her special moment.

“That was the proudest moment of my life, I was happy,” said Moore.

Because of the fire, the Moore family had to move Destiny Moore’s graduation party to a family friend’s house.

“It made me feel really good to know they still want me to enjoy my day because I’m still graduating,” said Destiny Moore.

Her birthday was just two days ago, making this graduation weekend all the more momentous. Destiny’s little brother, Daniel Moore Jr. will graduate from Bryant Park Elementary on Wednesday.

Coleman said the roof of the house was significantly damaged. The family of four has been displaced until repairs can be made. The fire marshal said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental but is still under investigation.

The Clay Clay-Chalkville High School Principal, Michael Lee said the school will be accepting donations for the family from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. every weekday through next week.