Birmingham-area candle company partners with Saks Fifth Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During a particularly dark year for small businesses, a Birmingham-area candle manufacturer has seen the light.

Crave Candles Co. in Helena has partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue, creating a private label for the retailer using wax poured and mixed in Central Alabama.

“I started making and blending fragrances, creating a formula of my own on my kitchen sink,” Crave Candle founder Lori Newell said about how it feels to form partnerships like this one. “For months I went through a process of research and development where I looked for the right wicks and the right wax.”

Newell said this partnership is humbling considering where she and her business started.

The candles which will be Saks Fifth Avenue branded will be distributed to the company’s Saks Off Fifth stores.

“They’ve got 90 stores called Saks Off Fifth and we did their private label that you can find on their website and in their stores.”

During the pandemic, Newell and Crave Candles also found an opportunity to partner with Cracker Barrel restaurants, distributing hand sanitizer to the chain’s headquarter.

Newell said there are multiple distribution partnerships in the works right now.

Unfortunately, the nearest Saks OFF 5TH location to Birmingham is in Atlanta. Luckily, Alabama Goods in Homewood, Asbury Church and many other stores sell luxury candles.

