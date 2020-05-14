Birmingham area barber shops make changes to combat COVID-19

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Barber Shop opened their doors officially on Tuesday and said ever since, it’s been very busy.

Julie Turpin, a barber at Vestavia Barber Shop, said that on average, about 10 people are on the wait list. She said they’ve made a lot of changes to ensure everyone safety like asking clients to use hand sanitizer before sitting down for their haircut.

They also have signs around the shop showing all the protocols they’re taking to ensure everyone’s safety.

“It”s just something we have to get used to. We definitely are having to get the swing of things but I think we’re getting it handled now,” Turpin said.

Turpin said they were already disinfecting tools between each client but now they’re just being extra careful and making sure everything is being cleaned constantly and capes are being switched out with each client.

“Typically we disinfect our tools all the time anyway before the COVID-19 with just for the spread of diseases or anything like tha, but now that we have the COVID-19 before we’re definitely getting disinfecting wipes. We’re wiping down all our stations, wiping down chairs, we have capes in back, and we’re changing capes out. We give them hand sanitizer before them come in and we make sure they use hand sanitizer before they walk in and after every customer as well,” she said.

Vestavia Barber Shops open at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Turpin said they are doing walk-ins and scheduled appointments.

