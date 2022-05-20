BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council has approved an additional $6.6 million to be used for emergency rental assistance across the city.

The priority of these monies will be used to fulfill outstanding approved applications that were put on hold in February due to the exhaustion of funds.

“It was heartbreaking to tell residents that we had no money left, but we were committed to finding a way,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement. “These additional monies will ensure that our Birmingham families have a lifeboat, and we are grateful to announce that help is on the way.”

Last year, ERA funds were distributed to 2,046 Birmingham residents, for a total of over $10.2 million in both rental and/or utility assistance, or $5,006 per household. When all the monies were distributed, there were still several hundred approved applicants waiting for support.

For those who were approved but not funded, log onto the Neighborly application portal to check the status of your application. You will need your case ID number. Approved applicants can also call 205-778-2091 only if they have already completed an application in Neighborly. A case ID number is required.

First-time applications will be accepted between June 13 and July 29. Residents should remember that several documents are required to complete the application process. Applications will not be considered ready for review unless they are complete. Click here for details.

“The ERA program and staff are committed to ‘Putting People First’ to make sure the citizens remain stably housed during these unprecedented times,” said Wendy Hicks, deputy director of Community Development.