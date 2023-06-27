BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council has approved a $554 million budget that includes funding for more youth programs, city projects and pay raises for firefighters and police officers.

The budget was approved 8-0 during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday morning. The budget will take effect July 1.

“I want to thank members of the council for working with me to identify our shared priorities,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement. “Throughout the process, we have discussed the individual needs of each council district and put together a plan that will focus on neighborhood revitalization. We are responding to what our residents have identified as their top priorities.”

In the statement, city officials said the budget includes $19 million neighborhood revitalization, including street resurfacing, weed abatement, code enforcement, demolition of blighted buildings, traffic improvements and sidewalk improvements.

The budge also includes $6 million for youth programs, including Birmingham Promise, mental health services support at Birmingham City Schools, financial literacy and conflict resolution curriculums in schools, a safe haven program in Birmingham Parks and Recreation, the Kids and Jobs program and juvenile justice re-entry.

The budget provides a 5% cost-of-living adjustment for firefighters and police officers, funding for merit pay for eligible city employees and longevity pay for eligible employees.

The budget is available for review here.