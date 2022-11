BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham announced an awareness campaign called Connect99 to tell residents about a federal subsidy towards internet service.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households with $30 a month toward high-speed home internet service. The benefit can be applied to an existing or new internet plan.

A pre-enrollment site, GATACP.org, is live for applicants to check their eligibility.