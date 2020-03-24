Birmingham airport seeing decrease in travelers due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is making adjustments due to COVID-19.

Candace O’Neil, public relations manager with the Birmingham Airport Authority, said safety is their number one concern and are cleaning the airport constantly and following CDC guidelines.

“It’s really hard to predict what’s going to happen in next couple of months. I can tell you the Airports Council International expects airports all over will lose at least 8.7 billion dollars and more as things continue so we’re keeping a close eye on things, closely monitoring it and doing all we can to remain operational,” O’Neil said.

Some Delta planes are being grounded at the Birmingham airport, which O’Neil said is due to airlines cutting capacity. Planes are being grounded across the country.

O’Neil said they’re seeing about half as many people as they would expect during spring break.

More flights are being canceled so you’re encouraged that if you are traveling, to check with your local airline.

