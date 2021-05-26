Birmingham airport celebrates 90 years of service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport celebrates 90 years of service in the Magic City at the end of May.

The airport opened May 31, 1931, and since then has helped foster growth and economic development for the entire region. In fact, it is the largest airport in the state in terms of passenger traffic.

“We are very grateful for our customers, our community members and neighbors, and all those that have tirelessly worked to make BHM an easy and convenient gateway to travel through in our community,” said Ronald F. Mathieu, Birmingham Airport Authority President and CEO, in a press release. “We are proud to continue serving our community, and we are going to work as hard as we can to exceed our customers’ expectations with improvements to the passenger experience to ensure that BHM is well-positioned to be one of the best small hub airports in the country to make a powerful economic impact to our region for years to come.”

To celebrate, travelers flying BHM on May 28 can enjoy anniversary cookies and surprise giveaways in addition to the live music that plays every Friday this year along with continued anniversary decor in terminals.

The Birmingham Airport Authority invites the community to join in the celebration by sharing photos and videos of their best memories at BHM to be included in special anniversary videos that will be debuted throughout the year.