BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Airport Authority is offering a summer internship program from June 26 to July 28.
The program is designed to stimulate a student’s interest in the aviation industry, and applicants can apply here. Students will work with the following departments:
- Finance
- Human Resources
- Engineering (Project Management)
- Public Relations/Marketing/Communications
- Airport Operations
- Airport Planning
- Maintenance (Grounds & Facilities)
Students will work 40 hours a week on projects designed by the departments. Interns are paid $12.50 an hour.
Below are the minimum requirements for the internship:
- An applicant must be currently attending a college, university, community college or technical institute. Must have completed their sophomore year in college prior to the start of the internship.
- Undergraduate and graduate students must possess a 3.0 grade point average or greater on a 4.0 scale at the time their application is submitted.
- Students must have completed their first year of college before beginning the internship.
- Students must be continuing their education in the fall following their participation in the program.
- Students must be able to successfully undergo an FBI fingerprint criminal history records check with no disqualifying crimes within the last 10 years. Additionally, the student must be able to pass a Security Threat Assessment that is conducted by the federal government.
- Students must be available for security background check at least two weeks prior to the start date of the internship program.