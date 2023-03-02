BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Airport Authority is offering a summer internship program from June 26 to July 28.

The program is designed to stimulate a student’s interest in the aviation industry, and applicants can apply here. Students will work with the following departments:

Finance

Human Resources

Engineering (Project Management)

Public Relations/Marketing/Communications

Airport Operations

Airport Planning

Maintenance (Grounds & Facilities)

Students will work 40 hours a week on projects designed by the departments. Interns are paid $12.50 an hour.

Below are the minimum requirements for the internship: