BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Airport Authority announced Wednesday a groundbreaking ceremony has taken place to signify the BAA is preparing to start construction on a $27 million air cargo facility at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

According to the BAA, the new building will be homebase for a new line of business that includes weekly cargo flights from Germany.

“This has been a long-term goal of the airport and to see it all coming together is a huge win for our community,” BAA Chair Darlene Wilson said in a release. “We have the infrastructure in place. We have the best partners in the business. And we have the determination to continue building on what we established earlier this year.”

The airport joined with global logistics leader, Kuehne+Nagel, in February to bring regular international cargo flights into Birmingham. The BAA stated the partnership is poised to transform Birmingham into a long-term gateway to and from the southeastern corridor of the U.S. Currently, Kuehne+Nagel is operating out of a temporary hanger but will move into the new cargo facility when it’s completed.

The new building will feature 48,500 square feet of warehouse space, 17 bays in the load docs, five airside bay doors, and office space with conference rooms, restrooms and breakrooms. Construction is expected to finish next spring.