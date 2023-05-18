Google for Doodle contestant Brooklyn Chandler is Alabama’s winner to compete in the competition. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Brooklyn Chandler, an 8th grader at Brimingham’s W.J. Christain K-8 School, was announced by Google as the Alabama winner for their Doodle for Google contest.

Chandler’s entry is titled “Conspicuous Hair,” which depicts the Google logo as various hairs and a comb.

She wrote about her work, “I am grateful for … my hair. I drew my hair because I believe my hair is a blessing, even though I’ve been ridiculed for it, and it’s been treated like a toy, I love my hair. The reason for my title is because, around my family, I’m always pointed out first because of my easily noticeable hair.”

Chandler is one of 55 contestants from states and territories that are competing in the national competition. The overall winner will have their artwork displayed for 24 hours on Google.com, as well as college scholarship, technology package for their school/non-profit organization, Google hardware, and Google swag.

The voting for the 15th edition of the Doodle for Google is happening now until May 25.