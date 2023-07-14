BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 12-year-old Birmingham boy is releasing his debut novel on Friday, inspired by his Asian heritage and love of scary stories.

“Ever since I was young, I’ve always loved the horror genre,” Juda Maha said.

Combining this with his writing talents, Maha created “Jefferson Island,” a young adult horror novel following the adventures of a group of teenagers fighting to survive an invasion.

Maha said he is “very proud” of his Asian heritage, which served as a source of inspiration for his first published work.

“I know all of my ancestors worked so hard to get me where I am and I want to make something of it,” Maha said.

Maha said he’s always been told he’s a good writer. Now, that’s supplemented by high praise from celebrities such as Daniel Platzman from the band Imagine Dragons and Steven Kunken from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

The official book release will take place on Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Little Professor.