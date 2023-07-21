BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Right now, theaters around the nation are preparing for a big movie weekend, welcoming audiences into Barbie’s world with the highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie.

Local Birmingham theaters are jumping in on all the fun, too, including Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema who is hosting ‘Barbie’ screenings beginning Friday. Chloe Cook, the executive director, said this movie takes on a whole new meaning for them.

‘Barbie’ movie director and co-writer Greta Gerwig is a sidewalk film festival alum. Cook said having the opportunity to screen the Barbie movie and put on a big celebration is a thrill and full circle moment.

Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema will be providing attendees with a pink carpet experience, complete with a larger-than-life Barbie picture box, malibu Barbie beach decor and Barbie-and-Ken-inspired drink specials.

“So, we have the Malibu Beach Barbie Drink, Barbie visors and some cool giveaways,” Cook said. “We’ve got a vending machine over behind us that we populate with products or items that relate to the films we’re showing, so that’s being ‘Barbie-fied’ today.”

Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema is located at 1821 2nd Ave N, and tickets to the show can be purchased on their website.

Chicks N’ Donuts food truck is also joining the Barbie bandwagon, prepping for a Saturday Barbie Pop-Up with a limited-edition menu. The menu will feature Ken and Barbie birthday cake flavored donuts, Ken’s blue-raspberry lemonade, Barbie’s Strawberry Lemonade and a build-your-own mini Barbie donut box.

Business entrepreneur with Peachy Keen Inks, Allie Miller, is channeling her childhood love for Barbie into her work, with handmade ‘Bham Barbie’ t-shirts. She said this is giving her business a huge boost.

“It’s really been fantastic because it’s just brought me in closer to people and other businesses that I would have never had the kind of opportunity to get involved in,” said Miller. “It’s just been a lifeline for me in a way. It’s been confirmation that this is something that I can do, which is fantastic because that’s what Barbie’s all about is ‘you can do this.'”

The Barbie movie has big expectations for opening weekend. According to several movie critics and analysts, it has promising potential to rake in big bucks at the box office.

Reuters and various other analysts report predictions that the movie could bring in anywhere from $100 million to $110 million dollars.

This gives the movie potential to dethrone Wonder Woman as the highest opening film in the U.S. made by a female director. It opened at $103 million dollars.

Local theaters like Sidewalk Cinema say this could be a huge boost and record-setting film title for them- noting the reopening process has been slow following COVID.

“If our predictions come true, this will probably be our single biggest film title in terms of ticket sales since we opened the doors here,” said Cook. “So that’s fun and exciting. I think it definitely will introduce some new customers, and something like Barbie has a wide appeal so we think that’ll help bring just a little bit wider knowledge about who we are, where we are and how we function.”

The Barbie movie has a PG-13 rating. Some of the content may not be age appropriate for children under 13.