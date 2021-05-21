Billie Eilish coming to Birmingham March 8

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2019 photo, Billie Eilish performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Eilish will perform at this month’s Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish will be coming to Birmingham next spring as part of her “Happier Than Ever” world tour.

Eilish, whose new album, “Happier Than Ever,” will be released July 30, will perform at the Legacy Arena at BJCC on March 8, 2022. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 28, through Ticketmaster.

Eilish’s debut album, “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” was one of the best-selling albums of 2019 with over 1.2 million albums sold and received three Grammy Awards.