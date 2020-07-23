Bill Lanford, Tuscaloosa’s first city council president, dies at 84

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Bill Lanford, Tuscaloosa’s first city council president died Wednesday, he was 84 years old.
Lanford was elected president from 1985-1993. The Gadsden native was inducted into the Tuscaloosa County Civic Hall of Fame in 2004.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox released a statement following Lanford’s death.
Lanford attended the University of Alabama and also served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Intelligence Corps before settling in Tuscaloosa.
“Councilor Lanford was a dedicated public servant who ensured our government was effective and transparent to the community. His leadership during a time of change for the City of Tuscaloosa laid the foundation for how we run the city to this day. I will miss our conversations and his wise counsel.”Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox
LATEST POSTS
- Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears
- Republican lawmakers prepare to defend their defense bill in Democratic House
- With no replacement in sight, $600 pandemic unemployment benefit set to end
- Dems, GOP agree: Unclear who gets expanded unemployment
- Young Americans contributing to spread of COVID-19, health experts say