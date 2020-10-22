Bill Cosby Spokesman Releases New Prison Photo

Birmingham, ALA –(WIAT) Bill Cosby Birmingham Spokesperson Andrew Wyatt says a disturbing new prison photo of the 83 year old Cosby was leaked because of an upcoming court date. “We understand why TMZ decided to leak that photo they wanted to remind people my take on it, remind people that his oral argument for his appeal with the Pennsylvania state supreme court comes up on Tuesday December 1st.”

The photo went viral and sparked questions about Cosby’s health. Wyatt said, “He never recalled, ever taking that picture and the sad thing about it. Whoever took that picture of him. We feel somebody on the inside of the prison. A lot of networks. TMZ has people who get paid. We they slipped that picture to them.” So Wyatt released a second photo of Cosby from prison to show he was doing well. Wyatt says he took the picture doing a virtual call with Cosby last Monday. “I not only took pictures but I recorded it, the call the entire call he has his mask on, we talked about his appeal, we talked about the wonderful things in his appeal and he feels these seven judges with the Pennsylvania State Supreme court are going to vindicate him. And we feel really good about it.”

Wyatt says Cosby is in quarantine for days after six inmates near his cell tested positive for Covid-19. But he add Mr. Cosby is Covid free and doing well. Cosby is serving a three to ten year sentence for a sexual assault conviction. Wyatt says his defense team expected Cosby to free earlier this year. “The problem with him he should already have been released. The Governor , Governor Wolfe gave reverend Jesse Jackson all indications back in April that he was going to release Mr. Cosby with him being elderly. He added, “He had two major surgical procedures last year on his right and left side, his arteries had 90-percent blockage. They got those removed so he was a candidate who should have been released and remanded for house arrest. They did not do that. He is 100 percent blind due to Glaucoma so he can’t social distance. He has to rely on others to help him so. He’s trying to be as safe as possible. He wears his mask, he washes his hands and they test him regularly.”