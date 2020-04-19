Bill Cosby not getting early release from prison

PENNSYLVANIA, PA (WIAT) — Bill Cosby will not be getting out of prison before he serves his time.

This comes despite pardons for some Pennsylvania inmates who are at risk for Covid-19.

Cosby is 82-years-old.

But as a sex offender, he is not eligible for the pardon.

This is according to a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Cosby is serving a three to ten year prison sentence in a state prison near Philadelphia for a sexual assault conviction.

