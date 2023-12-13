JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Jacksonville State University football coach Bill Burgess has died. He was 82.

Burgess’ death was confirmed by his son, radio personality Rick Burgess of “The Rick and Bubba Show,” Wednesday morning, adding that his father died at 1:11 a.m. The cause of death was not announced.

“To many he is coach, but to his family is Husband, Dad and Pop,” Rick Burgess wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Coaching was his profession but it was not his identity. God has been so gracious to me in so many ways. I will always be grateful that my heavenly Father gave me an earthy father like Bill Burgess. Truly one of a kind.”

Burgess led the Gamecocks for 12 seasons from 1985 to 1996, including the NCAA Division Two National Championship in 1992. Burgess’ total record at JSU was 84-49-4.

A Birmingham native, Burgess played a single season at Auburn University as a fullback in 1962. His coaching career started in 1966, when Burgess became head coach at Woodlawn High School. From 1971 to 1984, he coached at Oxford High School.

In 2010, JSU renamed its football stadium as the Burgess-Snow Field in honor of Burgess. He is also a member of the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame, the JSU Hall of Fame, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the Gulf South Conference Hall of Fame.