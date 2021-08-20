Big turnout expected for former President Donald Trump’s rally in Cullman Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time in nearly two years, former President Donald Trump will return to Alabama.

On Saturday, a rally will be held at York Farms in Cullman with Trump set to take the stage at 7 p.m. The event will feature a number of vendors, music, and several speakers who will take the stage as well prior to Trump. Organizers estimate that the rally, which will open its gates at 2 p.m., will draw about 40,000 people to the area.

Trump’s visit comes as there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area. Within the first five days of the school year, there were 400 COVID-19 cases reported in Cullman County Schools. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there have been 272 COVID-19 cases reported in Cullman County within the last week.

On Thursday, the Cullman City Council declared a state of emergency in the city due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Regarding the rise of COVID-19 cases statewide, Waid Harbison of the Cullman County Republican Party said those interested in coming out should make the best decision for their family.

Harbison said the business impact of the rally is expected to bring will represent a lot to the Cullman community.

“This will be exposure really on a national level,” Harbison said. “We are expecting people from out of state to come. I think our hotels are pretty much filled up the last time I had checked. Anytime we can bring anything to Cullman, it helps our local businesses, our restaurant, our retail stores, and everything like that.”

The last time Trump was in Alabama was November 9, 2019, when he and former First Lady Melania Trump went to Tuscaloosa to watch the Crimson Tide play LSU.

The following items will not be allowed at the rally, per instructions from the Secret Service:

Aerosols

Alcoholic beverages

Appliances (i.e. Toasters)

Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)

Balloons

Balls (e.g. footballs, tennis balls, baseballs, etc.)

Banners, signs, placards

Chairs (including folding chairs)

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

E-Cigarettes

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Firearms

Glass, thermal and metal containers

Knives (of any kind)

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

Packages

Poles, sticks, and selfie sticks

Spray containers

Structures

Supports for signs/placards

Tripods

Umbrellas

Weapons

And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

Those wanting to attend the rally must have a ticket, which are free and can be received here.