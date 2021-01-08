Big deliveries expected during the CFP National Championship Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Deliveries are expected to be in high demand Monday as Alabama prepares to face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Many businesses, such as Domino’s Pizza, are looking forward to the big game and the boost in sales it will likely bring. Eric Stein, store manager at one Domino’s in Birmingham, said they have already seen a big boost in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic since a lot of people aren’t wanting to dine out and they expect even more on Monday.

Stein added that Domino’s is typically busiest an hour before the National Championship Game is played, during half time, and an hour after the game. Staff are encouraging people to make food orders early to avoid longer wait times.

“If you have a specific time you want you’re food to be there go ahead and call ahead and place a bunch of timed orders. We can always get everything ready and get it out to you as close as when you want it. If you know when you want it to be there ahead of time versus everybody trying to all in at once and order online all at once,” Stein said.