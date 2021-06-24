Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County hosting “Big Night on the Farm”

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County will host a family fun benefit event called “Big Night on the Farm.” It will take place on Saturday, June 26 at Helena Hollow, which is located at 6017 Highway 17 in Helena.

It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The event will feature live music from Cabin Fever, a raffle, a petting zoo, mechanical bull and games and competition with prizes for the winners. You can purchase tickets at bignighonthefarm.com. Tickets are $40 for the public. Admission cost includes dinner, drinks, and dessert.

Proceeds from the event will help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County. For more information on the organization, visit bbbsbhm.org/what-we-do/shelby/.