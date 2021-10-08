Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting volunteer recruitment campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- The Birmingham Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham is hosting a “Big Draft” volunteer recruitment campaign. The campaign is to raise awareness for the need for male volunteers.

From now until November 10, BBBS will be recruiting men for the youth BBBS serves. The organization is recruiting 60 male volunteers for the community-based program. A spokesperson says it currently have 62 male “littles” on our waiting list, boys who are waiting to be matched with a Big Brother and role model.

In the program, Big Brothers or Sisters matches are made based on interests, expectations, and geographic location. Big Brothers or Sisters spend three or five hours every other week with the Little and talk on the phone. Activities can range from going to the park, movies, or a play.

If you are interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, go to bbbsbhm.org or stop by the organization’s office to start the application process. The office is located at 1901 14th Avenue South. You can also call 205-939-5590.