FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 60-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairfield on October 29.

According to Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ray B. Dover Jr. was biking on Graselli Road when he was hit by a car around 6:15 p.m. The coroner’s office said the vehicle that struck Dover left the scene following the crash.

Dover was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 7:32 p.m.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.