Bicyclist killed after crashing into car on AL-195

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the death of a bicyclist in Jasper early Monday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Safety, Brent Fletcher Banks, 23, was riding his bicycle on AL-195 just before 6:30 p.m. when he collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. Banks was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

