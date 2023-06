BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a car Wednesday night.

According to Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks, Birmingham Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue N. at around 7 p.m. The victim was riding a bicycle and was hit by a car. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital and is in critical condition.

