Bibb County Schools to require face masks indoors

A multi-ethnic group mothers and their children in a school hallway, wearing masks. They are back to school during the covid-19 pandemic. The elementary school students are 7 to 10 years old. The parents are in the background, waving bye to their kids, as the children head to their classrooms.

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — In a statement on their Facebook page, Bibb County Schools said that they will require masks to be worn indoors and on school buses for all students, employees, parents and campus visitors starting on Monday.

They say that masks will not be required for outdoor activities.

Their decision is based on recommendations from local doctors, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics.

The guidance released in the ADPH Back-to-School toolkit has three quarantine exemptions for students identified as close contacts with someone infected. The first exemption includes students who have been vaccinated. The second includes students who have had the COVID virus within the last 90 days. The last exemption includes students who have been masked.

Bibb County Schools says that the third exemption will spare them from potentially having a large number of students who would miss school due to quarantine, which influenced their decision to require masks indoors.

They also stated that they realize the decision is unpopular among many students, parents and employees, but that just as many have been vocal in support for it. Bibb County Schools expressed that they care deeply for the health and safety of all students and employees.

At the end of the statement, the school system said that they anticipate a review and reversal of this policy if transmission rates diminish and the lagging vaccination rate continues to climb.