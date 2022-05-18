RANDOLPH, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Bibb County residents are providing for anyone who needs a good meal. The group of volunteers built a “blessing box” full of nonperishable food items.

Beth Merchant, the project’s co-founder says her volunteer group prayed about this outreach mission weeks ago to help her neighbors who might be struggling to put food on the table. Plus grocery prices have been really high and many cannot afford to buy food for their families.

“We want this to be for the people who have a need and if you need it don’t hesitate to pull up and get what you need,” Merchant said. “And when there’s time you can give please do give back because that’s the way that we can give back to the community.”

There are all sorts of tasty food items inside the blessing box for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“We have cereals, rice, potatoes and onions and feminine products. This past weekend there was a donation of toilet paper and soaps. Anything that will not melt we have non-perishables and canned goods yes,” she said.

On Wednesday, many Bibb County residents, like Patricia Scott, stopped by to donate food items to the blessing box. Scott says God led her here to help her community get a good meal.



“It’s just my blessing to do it, and I think everyone living in Randolph should do the same if they have the food to bring,” Scott said. “Because there’s people here that don’t have food and I know a few that need food here.”

Merchant is encouraging everyone to continue to drop of donations to make sure the box stays full of food.