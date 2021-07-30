Bibb County family speaks out on daughter’s murder

TUCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A grieving Bibb County family is speaking out about their daughter’s murder. 27-year-old Syibrieka Underwood was found dead in a car Wednesday in Duncanville along the roadside of Highway 82 after a state trooper saw the vehicle and stopped to investigate.

Jackie Underwood Rutledge and her husband Freeman want answers. They want justice for the daughter who was taken away from them.

“And this man took my baby’s life and right now I don’t what to say but have mercy on you young man for vengeance is the Lord’s and He will pay. My daughter Syibrieka was a wonderful young lady, my baby was everything, my baby was my friend,” said Rutledge.

Officers with Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit arrested 32-year-old Terek Herron-Antone and charged him with murder and a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities are not sure why he allegedly killed Underwood. Investigators tell CBS 42 the victim dated the suspect and the two were in a past relationship.

The victim’s father, Freeman Rutledge, is angry and wants Terek Herron-Antone punished.

Investigators at the scene where the vehicle was found on Highway 82.

“She didn’t deserve to die like this, that was my baby daughter. This guy who did this didn’t have to kill her, that was a cowardly act. And thank God that Tuscaloosa police investigated this and arrested him so quickly,” said Rutledge.

The Rutledge family is in the process of planning funeral arrangements for their daughter. Terek Herron-Antone is behind bars at the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $150,000.