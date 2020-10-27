Bibb County family seeks justice in cold case murder

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family is still seeking justice for the murder of their loved one 56-year-old Sandra Lockett Huckleberry.

Today marks the six-year anniversary of her death, her body was discovered at her home she was stabbed multiple times.

Ella Chism still has many unanswered questions; she is the sister of the victim.

“We need closure, I need to know and I know it won’t make anything better and I know it can’t bring her back. What if this person was right next door, So who did this?” Chism said. “It’s been six years, six whole years”.

Every year family members come together to meet at a memorial they built that sits just a few blocks from where the murder happened. Evelyn Lockett says it’s her family’s way to try to cope with the brutal stabbing death of her sister.

“And for the person who did this to Sandra, I forgive you,” Lockett said. “I forgive you from the bottom of my heart and God is a just God and He will take care of this matter.”

Darlene Lockett wants whoever murdered her aunt to be held responsible.

“Whoever took her life I want them to pay for what they did to her because she didn’t deserve to go like that,” Darlene Lockett said. “And we all miss her and wish she was here and her spirit is here right.”

There is a $6,000 cash reward being offered for information on this cold case.