BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family of eight is rebuilding their lives after fire completely destroyed their home just a few days before Christmas.

The Brent Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the residential fire off Bearcreek Road at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters found a mobile home fully involved, resulting in a total loss.

Jessica Davis is thankful her family, including her six children, survived the fire but she is heartbroken by the loss left behind in ashes.

“I am very grateful to be alive and grateful my kids are still here. All of us could have died,” Davis said.

Firefighter Jason Elam said the suspected cause of the fire was a space heater and a mattress catching fire.

“Upon arrival and after talking with the homeowner, it appears a space heater came in contact with a mattress in one of the children’s bedrooms and that appears to be what caused the fire,” Elam said. “We are always thankful and blessed that when we arrive on the scene of a fire that there’s no loss of life.”

Clothing and monetary donations can be delivered to Brent City Hall. The Davis family has also started a GoFundMe in hopes to raise funds to help them recover.