CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Many in Bibb County are heartbroken and shocked about the tragic events that unfolded in their community after two Deputies were shot Wednesday.

Deputy Brad Johnson passed away Thursday afternoon. Investigator Chris Poole was released from UAB Hospital Thursday morning and is recovering at home.

CBS 42 stopped by City Cafe in downtown Centreville Thursday where many residents like Mike Nichols are grieving the death of Deputy Johnson. Nichols knew the fallen officer and his family personally.

“Johnson lived next door to me for seven years with his family and small children. so you can imagine the hurt that I am feeling and everyone is feeling,” Nichols said. “This is a small community and our hearts are broken.”

Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley is praising deputies Johnson and Chris Poole as heroes.

“The community is totally devastated because these are two gentlemen who were not only good law enforcement officers, but they were good citizens of the community, dads, husbands, friends and church goers,” Mayor Oakley said. “This is a community type pain that’s being shared today.”

Mayor Oakley is encouraging everyone to keep the families of both officers in prayer.