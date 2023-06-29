CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A bridge dedication was held Thursday morning to honor fallen Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brad Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty one year ago.

Johnson’s mother Nancy Johnson said the ceremony was overwhelming and emotional, as so many attended to pay tribute to her son.

“It means the world to me, and I feel honored because so many people cared about Brad and what he stood for and what he wanted to do with his life,” Nancy Johnson said. “And I am very proud.”

The bridge on Highway 25 in Centreville was dedicated at 9 a.m. There is now a sign on the bridge, and it’s called the “Deputy Brad Johnson Memorial Bridge.” BCSO Sheriff Jody Wade said this is the perfect way to show love to a man who served his community.

“But with this, and this memorial dedication that’s set up for him that everybody will see for many, many years, I think that is the best way that we can honor him,” Wade said.

One year ago, Johnson and his partner deputy Chris Poole were shot during a pursuit in the Briarfield community. Johnson died at the hospital, but Poole recovered. Poole said Johnson was the best partner anyone could ever have.

“We are going to be stronger than ever because we do have one up in heaven that is watching over us and Brad Johnson was simply amazing, and I can only imagine what kind of angel he is up there,” Poole said. “Deputy Brad Johnson was an amazing deputy, and he taught me so much. He was an amazing father and an amazing son.”

More than 100 people attended the bridge dedication to honor Johnson.