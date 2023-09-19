CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An assistant Bibb County High School basketball coach was arrested for engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

Bryan Jones is the Bibb County assistant DA and says this kind of crime will not be tolerated.

“Well it’s just a terrible situation because of the fact that parents are trusting their children to these teachers and coaches, and they send their kids to school to get an education and it’s a terrible situation where these teachers take advantage of these students in this manner,” said Jones.

Jeremy Russell was arrested Monday after the female student victim filed a complaint. She reported the alleged sex allegation and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office opened up an investigation. Jones tells CBS 42 the incident is disturbing.

“By doing these things they destroy these children’s lives, these are things children will have to deal with for the rest of their lives,” he said.

Jones says Russell had sex with the victim multiple times, and at least twice on school grounds at Bibb County High School. The assistant DA tells CBS 42 there is a possibility coach Russell may have been involved with other students.

“The coach has admitted to having sex with this student and we are also looking at other possible students who may have been involved as well over the years,” Jones said.

Bibb County Schools Superintendent Kevin Cotner released this statement to CBS 42:

“The Bibb County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation at Bibb County High School based on allegations of an inappropriate relationship, including sexual contact, between a student and a school board employee.”

Following their investigation, Jeremy Russell was arrested on Monday, September 18 on the charge. Russell was employed as a Paraprofessional and also served as an assistant basketball coach at Bibb County High School. The Bibb County School System will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement on this matter. A letter of resignation has been received from Mr. Russell and accepted by the Board of Education.