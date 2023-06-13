BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For World Sickle Cell Day, Delta Airlines and the American Red Cross are joining forces in the hopes to get more blood donations.

According to the American Red Cross, roughly 100,000 people in the U.S. – most of whom are of African descent – are living with sickle cell disease, a chronic condition.

June 19 is World Sickle Cell Day. On Monday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., those who are able are encouraged to donate blood through the American Red Cross at the Birmingham International Airport.

Sickle Cell disease is an inherited blood disorder in which red blood cells (RBCs) become hard and crescent shaped – i.e., sickle – instead of soft and round. This chronic condition often results in frequent infections, swelling, severe fatigue and pain. Blood transfusion is an essential part of being able to manage pain and maintain long-term health, as it increases the number of normal red blood cells in the body.

Furthermore, according to a press release from the American Red Cross:

“Red blood cells carry markers on their surface called antigens that determine blood type. Some are unique to specific racial and ethnic groups, and because of this, those with sickle cell disease are more likely to find a compatible blood match from a blood donor who is Black.”

The American Red Cross estimates that one in three African American blood donors are a match for people with sickle cell disease. They further state that having a diverse blood supply is a way to make sure that patients have consistent access to compatible blood types.

To learn more or make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. The American Red Cross encourages the completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire to speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.