BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was found shot and killed following a housefire on Monday has been identified.

On Monday, firefighters with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 4300 block of Willard Avenue SW on reports of a structure fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found 45-year-old Deshawn Kahill Murphy inside. He was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, and was pronounced dead at 1:23 p.m.

Firefighters also found a dead dog near Murphy that had also been shot.

While officers were on the scene, they received a call that another man had been shot at.

The Birmingham Police Department’s (BPD) preliminary investigation suggests that the second man came over to the residence and was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown individual fired shots near his direction. The man then fled the scene.

Murphy’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the BPD.

No one is in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 205-254-1764.