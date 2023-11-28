BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – On Tuesday, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) announced it will receive over $2 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program.

HABD said the funds provided by HUD will support the expansion of housing choices for roughly 530 of its HCV (Section 8) families.

Currently, the HCV program offers families with vouchers the opportunity to live in a neighborhood of their choice. However, HABD said many families still struggle to redeem their voucher, facing inadequate time to find a unit, landlord unwillingness to rent to voucher holders, or limited awareness of neighborhood amenities.

The $2 million, HABD said, will help increase landlord participation, access to high-performing schools, job opportunities, low crime rates, parks and other amenities, as well as assist HABD offer mobility-related services.

The $2 million given to the HABD is one of seven HUD Housing Mobility-Related Services awards given out across the country to Public Housing Agencies. The full list of awardees can be found here.