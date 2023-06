BIRMGINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Eric Flowers with Creed 63, and Ashley Dixon and Bianca Jemison with What’s the Scoop, were on CBS 42 Tuesday afternoon talking about plans for the #Bettertogether Juneteenth Market.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 17, from 12 to 5 p.m. in the 5th avenue historically black civil rights district. This event will spotlight some of the district vendors, businesses and food trucks.

Find more information , visit Creed63 or 4thavebham.