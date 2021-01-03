BFRS: Woman rescued at south Birmingham apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire at an apartment complex Sunday evening.
Around 4:40 p.m., authorities responded to 10th Court and 23rd Street South. There was a report of a person trapped, however, firefighters were able to retrieve the woman and get her down using a ladder.
At this time, no injuries have been reported and Birmingham Fire and Rescue has gained control of the fire.
