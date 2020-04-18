BFRS: Elderly woman killed in apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is investigating a fatal fire that took the life of an elderly woman Friday evening.

The fire occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of 19th Street just before 6:30 p.m. Fire officials were told that a resident was trapped inside one of the apartments. The resident was unable to get out in time and was pronounced deceased.

In total, four apartments were affected by the fire and 10 people have been displaced. No other injuries have been reported.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

